Museum highlighting region's proud glassmaking heritage set to open within months

Stourbridge Glass Museum, in High Street, is being fitted out for an anticipated opening in April when visitors will be able to view some 550 pieces from the world-renowned Stourbridge Glass Collection.

The display will feature fragile glass from the 17th century through to items from the 19th century when technological advances where made to the Studio Glass movement of the 1900s.

Glasses, goblets, vases and fine pieces from the Edwardian period together with cut glass displayed at The Great Exhibition of 1851 will all be on display.

The museum, a project of the British Glass Foundation, will also boast a host of interactive activities and even the opportunity for visitors to blow their own glass on the top floor.

Creation of the museum has been made possible through a £980,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and tireless fundraising by volunteers.

The White House Glass Cone in Wordsley has moved one step closer to opening as a museum

Museum director Ollie Buckley said: “They have been making glass in Stourbridge for 400 years, since before the industrial revolution.

“Stourbridge glass is a brand name of quality - people came from all over the world to purchase glass from our famous factories.

“It graced the palaces of Europe.”

Stourbridge Glass Museum will open on Saturday, April 9.

“Come and see a world-class display showing the best of the 100,000 items in the Stourbridge Glass Collection,” added Mr Buckley.

“You can see exhibits from more than 400 years of glass-making history, find out more through interactive activities for all ages and receive excellent customer service from our team of volunteers.”