Young fundraiser walks 30 miles each month in support of hospice

Emma's impressive fundraising challenge to walk 30 miles every month

Emma, from Wollaston, was inspired by the care her grandmother Brenda Cadwallader. received at The Mary Stevens Hospice, so decided to do something to celebrate the organisations 30th anniversary year.

Last year, she challenged herself to walk more than 30 miles each month, reaching around 400 miles by the end of December.

Brenda volunteered for the hospice for fifteen years and was cared for by the hospice at the end of her life.

Last year Emma smashed her fundraising goal by 250 per cent, in total raising £6,270 for the Hospice.

Emma said: "I really enjoyed the challenge and raising so much money for The Mary Stevens Hospice.

"I'm excited for my next challenge as this year I am going to try to climb 22 peaks over 600 metres high.

"My favourite walks of the year were climbing Pen y Fran in the Brecon Beacons to watch the sunset and we went back later in the year to watch the sunrise."

Emma's mother Lisa is very proud of all her daughter has achieved.

She said: "She walked over 400 miles throughout 2021 and did every mile with a smile on her face, no matter what the weather threw at her.

"The start of the year was tricky because of lockdown restrictions, it made planning routes very hard.

"But by far the hardest part of the year was when Emma’s dog Molly died suddenly in March and Emma had to carry on without her best friend next to her."

The Mary Stevens Hospice relies on the support of their community to help them ensure that they can continue to care for members of their community just like Emma’s grandmother.

James Totney, community and events fundraiser at The Mary Stevens Hospice, said: "It has been amazing to follow Emma’s progress throughout the year and to hear all about her exciting adventures along the way.

"We rely on our incredible supporters and local community to enable us to continue to care for our patients and families.

"A huge achievement by Emma, we just can’t thank her enough, a true Hospice hero."

There is no stopping Emma as this year she will be completing yet another fundraising challenge for The Mary Stevens Hospice.

2022 will see Emma climb 22 peaks across the country, in memory of Brenda.