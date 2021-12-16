Businessman who credits Air Ambulance Charity with saving his life donates £1,000

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Fundraiser Kay Starkey with E5 Group director Kevin Stevens

Kevin Stevens suffered a near fatal 70mph crash in 2012, when a suspected stroke at the wheel caused his right foot to slam on the accelerator.

After clipping a tree, his car spun uncontrollably and crashed into another tree side on, causing life-threatening injuries.

The rescue and medical intervention which included ambulances, the fire service, police and two air ambulances, including one of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s helicopters, played a crucial role in ensuring Kevin went on to make a full recovery.

Kevin, managing director of E5 Group - which has property, care and minerals interests - handed over a cheque to fund-raising executive Kay Starkey at the charity’s Stourbridge headquarters.

He said: "I have little memory of what happened on that day but I’m in no doubt that I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for the emergency services and the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

"I know I received advanced critical care to stabilise my condition whilst I was extracted from the vehicle before being flown to the major trauma centre at Coventry’s Walsgrave Hospital where I was in a medically-induced coma for over a month."

Kevin’s extensive injuries included several fractures to his skull and he broke all but three ribs and his back.

His heart went into cardiac arrest 17 times while he underwent surgery.

Since his recovery, Kevin has been a firm supporter of the charity and organised events and made donations to support its life-saving work.

Kay, West Midlands regional fund-raising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Kevin’s incident was so traumatic that our critical care team was rapidly dispatched and took advanced care, medicines and equipment to the scene.

"We are so glad Kevin is still with us and are truly grateful for his generous gift this Christmas.