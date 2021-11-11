Tributes flood in for beloved Scout leader who served for 61 years

Bernard with his long service medals: the green and yellow is the Bar to the Medal of Merit, the yellow ribbon is the Silver Acorn, and the red ribbon is the MBE

Bernard Hewins MBE, from Stourbridge, was desperate to join the Scouts, but had to wait until the war was over in 1945, eventually becoming a Cub when he was nine.

He continued to belong to the organisation as a Scout leader and supporter until he was 70 for the Amblecote Holy Trinity division.

Mr Hewins's daughter, Emma, said: "I think it was his life. He was very proud and he took a lot of pride and satisfaction from seeing the youngsters come in and grow up.

"He was still very invested in them as adults because he's watched them grow up, and they've gone on to teach these things to their children."

The beloved Scout leader set up the first ever band in the organisation, and played the drum in the newly-created marching band.

Mr Hewins also instigated the first Scout trip abroad to Holland in the 1980s, and was thrilled when his group reached the finals of the campfire cooking competition, which was held outside the Houses of Parliament.

After retiring he became the caretaker of St James' school in Wollaston, where students adored him and have since written tributes on a Facebook post commemorating his life.

Bernard as a Cub aged 9 in 1945

Kevin Worrall from Brierley Hill knew Mr Hewins as he was his Scout leader when he belonged to the organisation.

The 54-year-old said: "I've known him since I was in the Cubs and he became a family friend. We never heard anyone say a bad word about him.

"Bernard would do anything for anybody - he was a lovely man. If the Scouts needed something making, he'd say alright, I'll do that, leave it with me."

Notably, this included canoes.

When asked about what the Scouts meant to him, Mr Worrall said: "It shaped my teenage years. It taught me a lot of things which I still hold dear to this day.

"The Scout ethos is to think of others before you think of yourself and I still try to do this every day."

Bernard Hewins was commended for his long service with three notable medals: the MBE in 1998 for his services to Scouting, the Bar to the Medal of Merit in 1995 for 50 years of service, and the Silver Acorn in 2005 for 60 years of service.

Scouting influenced how he was a father, as Emma said: "He never really sat down and played dollies with me, but I can make a bow and arrow out of sticks.

"And he's taught my children the names of all the ducks and fish."

Mr Hewins leaves behind daughter Emma, wife Dot, and grandchildren Jake and Abbi.

His wife, Dot Hewins, met him when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and they've been together ever since, due to celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary next year.

The devoted rambler used to have a pet Yorkshire Terrier called Bramble, who the family joked would one day come back with no legs because of how much he walked him.

Mr Hewins died at the age of 85, and loved gardening, Andre Rieu, Eddie Stobart trucks, and birdwatching.

He also loved art, and would paint the birds and squirrels he saw, sketching the areas he walked through on his rambles.