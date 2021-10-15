Railway station in with chance of glory after making competition final

By James VukmirovicStourbridgePublished:

A Black Country railway station will be looking to take home the trophy after making the final of a national competition.

Stourbridge Junction has made it through a week of voting to take its place in the World Cup of Stations final after beating Hull and Huddersfield in the semi-finals.

The station, which is popular among travellers for station cat George, is one of four finalists, alongside St Ives, Glasgow Central and Aviemore.

It will be looking to go one better than 2020, when it just lost out to Glasgow Queen Street in the voting, which runs through today until 6pm.

A spokesman for Rail Delivery Group, which is running the competition, said: "Congratulations to our World Cup of Stations Trophy finalists, St Ives, Stourbridge Junction, Glasgow Central and Aviemore.

"Who will win tomorrow? Look out for the last poll of the week here @raildeliverygrp at 9am."

