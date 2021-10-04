Ryan Passey

At a hearing at Liverpool County Court Mr Passey's family were told the case will now be heard on November 8 at the same court to give the judge more time to make a decision.

They are hoping for a ruling of unlawful killing and a damages claim is also being considered.

Mr Passey, 24, from Quarry Bank, was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in August 2017.

Kobe Murray admitted stabbing him but was cleared by a jury of both murder and manslaughter in February the following year.