Civil case into Ryan Passey's death pushed back

By Peter MadeleyStourbridgePublished:

A civil case into the death of Ryan Passey has been pushed back until next month.

Ryan Passey
Ryan Passey

At a hearing at Liverpool County Court Mr Passey's family were told the case will now be heard on November 8 at the same court to give the judge more time to make a decision.

They are hoping for a ruling of unlawful killing and a damages claim is also being considered.

Mr Passey, 24, from Quarry Bank, was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in August 2017.

Kobe Murray admitted stabbing him but was cleared by a jury of both murder and manslaughter in February the following year.

Mr Passey's family have been campaigning for justice ever since.

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News