Stourbridge station cat George ready to rule as World Cup returns

By James VukmirovicStourbridgePublished:

A rail station is aiming to conquer the world with help from its furry companion.

George the station cat and Stourbridge Junction station manager Simone Carter are looking for your votes to become the World Cup of Stations winner
Stourbridge Junction railway station is aiming to go one better and win the 2021 World Cup of Stations, and is already deploying station cat George on social media to get nominations in.

The station was runner up in the 2020 World Cup, narrowly losing out to Glasgow Queen Square station in the public vote, with the Scottish station gaining 31.3 per cent of the vote to Stourbridge Junction's 30 per cent.

The station was able to claim the title of England's top station, having finished ahead of London King's Cross and Huddersfield in the voting, and seven-year-old moggie George is already looking ahead to playing off for the title.

George, who has more than 29,000 followers on social media, has become something of a local celebrity after making his home at the station in December 2017.

His Twitter account, George the Stourbridge Junction Station Cat, posted a photo of George with the Stourbridge Shuttle and a message saying "Whoooooooooooo Nominations are open :)"

This year's World Cup of Stations started on Twitter on September 20 and will run until October 15, including a nominations phase, knock-out group stages, semi-finals and the final.

In 2021, the World Cup of Stations is focussing on the stations that help passengers travel to the people, places and activities they love.

There are 12 categories that people can choose from to nominate a station, including adventure, history, nature, shopping, city breaks, enthusiasts, sports stadiums and food.

Nominations are open until October 3, with the group stages set to start on October 11 after a judging period.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

