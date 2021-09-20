Woman taken to hospital after car collides with tree in Stourbridge

The car collided with a tree in Stourbridge. Photo: Stourbridge Fire Station @WMFSStourbridge

Emergency services were called to the junction of Hodge Hill Avenue and Wollescote Road at around 10.40pm on Sunday.

The collision involved one vehicle colliding with a tree at the junction.

A woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for potentially serious injuries, before being taken to hospital.

Crews from Stourbridge and Brierley Hill dealing with an RTC. 1 car in collision with a tree. @WMFSBrierleyH #drivesafely pic.twitter.com/ub5NDCKU7l — Stourbridge Fire Station (@WMFSStourbridge) September 19, 2021

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.41pm on Sunday to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle at the junction of Hodge Hill Avenue and Wollescote Road in Stourbridge.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival, we discovered one patient, who had sustained potentially serious injuries, she received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment.”

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman added: "West Midlands Fire Service attended an incident at 10.45pm on Sunday night on Wollescote Road, in Stourbridge.

"Crews from Brierley Hill and Stourbridge attended after a car collided with a tree and supported colleagues from West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service."