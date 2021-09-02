Man with cerebral palsy ‘overwhelmed’ by kind donations towards life-changing wheelchair

Advanced Accountancy Midlands director Marina Parry presents a £500 cheque and a wealth of luxury goods towards Shane Horton’s wheelchair fundraiser. Pictured (from left): Shane Horton, Leah Horton, Marina Parry, Councillor Rebbekah Collins, and Councillor Shaz Saleem. Photo: Advance Accountancy Midlands

Shane Horton, of Stourbridge, was born 12 weeks prematurely which resulted in the condition which affects his coordination and movement.

When the 23-year-old was growing up he had a multi-functional wheelchair but he has outgrown it and the NHS-funded chair he now uses lacks many of the features which allowed him independence.

Shane’s family has come together to help raise the £25,000 needed for a state-of-the-art replacement which will, he says, “make all the difference” enabling him to stand, recline, reach and sit in comfort.

So far the fundraiser has raised over £2,500 – about 10 per cent of the total target – since it was launched at the end of June by Shane’s sister, Leah Horton.

Local businesses, councillors and anonymous donors are working together to help make Shane’s dream chair a reality.

“I’ve been totally overwhelmed by people’s generosity,” said Shane.

“So many people – and not just friends and family – have been so kind to me with their money and their time. I never expected it – when Leah first said she was going to start a fundraiser I told her not to bother because I thought no one would donate.

“Honestly, I’m just so grateful that people want to help me. It’s incredible.“A new chair would mean the world to me. It would allow me to be by myself, maybe allow me to play wheelchair football again. One day, I’d be able to have my own home and live independently. It would be life-changing.”

Kingswinford-based Advanced Accountancy Midlands has backed the fundraiser with a £500 donation and has also donated a selection of high-end goods which will be raffled off in due course.

Marina Parry, director of Advanced Accountancy Midlands, said: “He’s such a lovely man, so lovely.We’re lucky to be in a position where we can help many people and organisations and nobody deserves that assistance more than Shane. He’s an inspiration, he’s such a positive person and I want nothing more than for him to live the life he wants and deserves.”

Councillors Shaz Saleem and Rebbekah Collins, who represent Kingswinford North and Wall Heath and Brockmoor and Pensnett wards respectively, are also supporting Shane.

Councillor Collins says she realises the benefits of a suitable wheelchair as her son Ben, 7, used a chair before he tragically passed away last year.

“Shane is already an inspiration, no matter what else he goes on to achieve,” she said.

“We all know how cash-strapped the NHS is, and the wonderful work they do under such difficult conditions, but it’s absurd that something so essential to

Shane’s wellbeing has to be fund-raised for.

“Imagine having to pay such a huge amount of money just to stand and hug your family.

“I will do whatever I can to help Shane and his family reach their goal.”

Councillor Saleem added, “It’s been an honour to meet Shane, he’s such a brave and impressive person.

“We all have a duty of care to one another and I can’t wait to add to the pot and raise as much awareness for Shane as possible. I’m

touched by what I’ve seen so far and can’t wait to help out in future.”