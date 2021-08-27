Cat given oxygen after being rescued from Stourbridge house fire

Emergency services were called to the fire in Stepping Stones, Stambermill, in Stourbridge, at around 3.50am on Friday.

A total of 15 firefighters attended the scene, where the blaze was contained in a first-floor bedroom.

A woman and a boy had escaped before fire crews arrived. They were assessed by paramedics, but discharged at the scene.

Meanwhile a cat had to be rescued and given oxygen by crews.

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 3.49am on Friday, August 27, three fire engines and 15 firefighters responded to a house fire in Stepping Stones, Stambermill, Stourbridge. We were there in less than four minutes.

"A woman and a boy had got themselves out of the property before we arrived.

"The fire was contained to the first-floor bedroom in which it started. It was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets.

"They also rescued a cat from the property and gave it oxygen using one of the specialist pet masks we carry on our fire engines.

"The police and ambulance service also attended."

Firefighters from Brierley Hill, Haden Cross and Stourbridge attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "“We were called by the fire service at 3:50am on Friday to reports of a fire at a property in Stepping Stones, Stambermill.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. Crews assessed two patients and they were discharged at the scene.”