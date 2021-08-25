Views sought on online safety ahead of key law being passed

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb is part of the committee scrutinising the bill

Suzanne Webb MP is part of a cross-party committee examining the draft Online Safety Bill, which aims to improve internet regulation and will be presented to Parliament in September.

They are asking members of the public for their views on a series of issues addressed by the legislation, including protecting children online and the removal of abusive content.

The proposals would also give Ofcom the power to fine companies up to £18 million, or 10 per cent of their annual global turnover, whichever is higher, and block access to sites if providers fail to protect users from harmful content.

Stourbridge MP Mrs Webb said: "This is ground-breaking legislation designed to protect everyone online from harm and abuse and give real teeth to regulators if this doesn’t happen.

“The Government believes the public supports greater protection from harmful online content, particularly for children, but everyone realises this is a complex issue that needs to balance such protections with freedom of expression, for example.

“I hope people and organisations across the West Midlands will get involved in this important process.

"If they do so they are really helping the draft bill committee and, ultimately, such input will make for better legislation."