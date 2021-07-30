Leisure centre staff helped to save man's life

Steve Cox, Helen Bowen, Martin Jones and Brendon Healy

Brendon Healy and Steve Cox came to the aid of 73-year-old Martin Jones, who collapsed from cardiac arrest while watching others play at Dudley Council-run Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge.

A fellow badminton player began giving Martin CPR and was swiftly joined by Mr Healy and Mr Cox on June 28.

They were able to step in and use one of the centre’s defibrillators to give Martin lifesaving treatment until paramedics arrived.

Duty manager Helen Bowen helped set up the defibrillator and then helped manage the scene.

Martin regained consciousness at the centre and after receiving some ongoing medical care is now recovering well.

The Crystal Leisure Centre has two defibrillators and staff within the centre are trained on how to use them as well as being first aid qualified.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member responsible for leisure centres, said: "I am incredibly proud of Brendan, Steve and Helen and their quick response to come to Martin’s aid and offer lifesaving treatment.

"I’ve heard how they were able to stay calm and professional in what is probably one of the most stressful situations they could have faced on a Monday morning at work.

"Thankfully Martin is recovering well but this incident demonstrates how important it is to have defibrillators in public buildings. They help save lives in critical situations.

Martin Jones, added: "I’ve been playing badminton at the leisure centre for many years and up until that morning I had been well. I remember suddenly feeling dizzy and the next thing I knew I was surrounded by paramedics having regained consciousness in the centre.

"I can’t thank the people who helped save me enough. They gave me lifesaving treatment until the paramedics arrived and I will be eternally grateful.