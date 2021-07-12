Railway memorabilia up for auction in Stourbridge

Mark Hannam from Fieldings with the Jubilee locomotive brass name plate due to be auctioned

A collection of North Warwickshire engine nameplates, station signs, railway lamps, signal box shelf instruments and footbridge signs are all on offer at the “Mantiques” sale at Fieldings Auctioneers in Amblecote, Stourbridge.

Among the rail lots is a Jubilee locomotive brass name plate with raised lettering on a red background.

The Jubilee tank engine was in use on the Black Country Baggeridge branch in 1935 and was later dismantled at Round Oak in 1963.

“The Jubilee plate, which has a sale estimate of £1,000 to £1,500 is in good context for railway enthusiasts and has been entered by sale by a local vendor,” said senior auctioneer Mark Hannam.

“We also have a locomotive plate called Parwick Hall which is estimated to fetch between £6,000 and £8,000.”

Other items include a scale model of a Burrell Traction engine in a case, named “Old Sal” estimated to go for between £6,000 and £8,000 and an original Sunbeam S7 500cc motorbike. Wolverhampton-made in 1956 by John Marston Ltd it was discovered in a barn near Bridgnorth where it had sat since the early 1990s. It is expected to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500.

The auction also features a large section of coins, Hornby trains and toys.

“It is the largest sale we have ever put together,” said Mr Hannam.

“There are 1,800 lots - we have never had in excess of 1,500 before.

“It is the perfect sale for the gentleman collector or if his wife wants to buy him something for his collection.”

Items will be available to view online towards the end of next week in anticipation of the sale which takes place on Wednesday, July 21, Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23.

Viewings will take place on the preceding Monday and Tuesday.