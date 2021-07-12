Fight breaks out at Black Country sports bar ahead of Euros final

Britannia Sports Bar, in Wollaston. Photo: Google Maps

The violence erupted outside the Britannia Sports Bar, in Wollaston, on Sunday afternoon.

Footage of the fight has been widely shared across social media – leading to pub bosses issuing a statement on Facebook saying the fight was not football related.

Rumours on social media had said someone had died during the violence – but the bar made the statement to clarify matters.

The statement said: "You will have all by now seen the video footage of a fight that happened at our pub yesterday [Sunday] afternoon, the joys of social media.

"We thought it was best to pop a status up before the gossip got any crazier. This fight was not football related, the two groups involved has issues outside our venue unknown to us and just happened to clash here.

"It was awful and no one is more upset and embarrassed more that us. The fight was over in moments and both groups removed, whilst one man had a cut to his eye no one died, I can't believe I'm reading that.

"We didn't get a £10,000 fine because we were within our capacity and the police were satisfied after the groups had left. Unfortunately we cannot forsee every eventuality. Nothing we could have done would have changed that outcome.

"The fight happened early afternoon and the rest of the day was fantastic except for the obvious rain and result.

"I am personally upset by the comments written about us as we had everything in place and all authorities were happy, everything was done correctly and the personal attacks are nothing but hurtful.

"The fight had over shadowed the good we do but I'd like to share we raise 600 towards our defibrillator for Wollaston village yesterday [Sunday]. We work extremely hard for our community and sadly everyone has forgotten that because of one fight.

"Please think before you share the video.

"I'd like to thank every single one of our customers that came and supported us during the tournament, we've had an emotional rollercoaster together and we are so thankful for your support, to everyone who's messaged me or the business to offer solidarity and support you'll never know how much those mean to me and how much I really needed to read them yesterday.

"I hope now this post with clarify a few things we are ashamed and deeply saddened this happened but it was four minutes out of our whole tournament with seven games that ran fantastically."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received multiple calls to Britannia Inn, High Street, Wollaston at 3.29pm on Sunday to reports of an assault. An ambulance attended the location but were informed the patient had left the scene."

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.

The force has said it was called out to 60 incidents relating to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, with most involving "fighting and disorder at various licensed premises".