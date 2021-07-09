Care home plan for Stourbridge pub site set for approval

Artist impression of the proposed care home in place of the Greyhound Pub in Norton Road. Photo: Gillings Planning.

Dudley Council’s development control committee is being recommended to rubber stamp the proposal by Frontier Estates to tear down The Greyhound on Norton Road and replace it with a 55-bed home.

The home, which would be operated by Barchester Healthcare, would provide nursing care for elderly and dementia patients.

But the proposals have been met with serious opposition from neighbouring residents and ward councillors who have raised a string of concerns.

When the plan was first put forward, a ‘Save The Greyhound’ petition was started and has collected over 1,000 signatures in seven months.

It read: “There has been a public house called The Greyhound on the Norton Road for over 100 years. This pub has been a big part of the community and the history of Norton.

“There will be only 20 parking spaces for this building on the busy Norton Road which is not adequate for this size of development.”

A total of 87 letters of objection were sent to the planning department during the consultation with issues raised including parking and the impact of traffic, design of the care home, loss of the trees, the loss of the pub, noise and over-development.

The developers then amended the plans to reduce the number of rooms by five, pushed the building further back from the road and added more trees to the landscape.

But this still provoked a further 60 objections with residents saying the changes were insufficient and the reduction of rooms did not address fundamental concerns.

The developers said the care home was needed in the area and they had worked to address issues raised, amending the scheme accordingly.

In the application, they said: “Through close consultation with DMBC, and taking on board comments received from Highways, through communication

with neighbours and local residents, and councillors, the design has been reappraised and amendments made to try to respond to any concerns raised.

“We’re really pleased with the amendments that have been made following discussions and that the amended scheme responds appropriately.

“We’re excited to bring forward a much needed-care home in Stourbridge with a design which will enhance this gateway location.”

Planning officers believe the home won’t have a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties and are recommending members grant approval subject to conditions.

A report said: “The proposed care home is an acceptable development that would deliver new housing.

“The proposed development would be of an appropriate design, scale and appearance that would not have an adverse impact upon the character of the area and would not be detrimental to residential or occupier amenity.