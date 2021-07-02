MP backs new DNA database to stop dognappers

Suzanne Webb MP with her dog Sid at a charity event for Mary Stevens Hospice

Suzanne Webb says she is supporting new legislation in Parliament next week which would require dog owners to register the DNA of their pets.

The Conservative MP said the new law would serve as an "effective deterrent" to dognapping, and also make it "impossible" for thieves to claim ownership of pets they had stolen.

Figures released in April revealed that dog thefts have surged during lockdown and were up by 37 per cent over the last five years, with an estimated 2,438 thefts reported to police in 2020.

Ms Webb said: "I would be absolutely heartbroken if my dog was stolen and I know that many people are extremely worried about the rise of thefts at the moment and how difficult it is to prove ownership if the dog is found.

"Having a dog DNA database would make it impossible for thieves to claim any ownership as it is an indelible marker. I also believe it would act as an effective deterrent.

“I hope the Government will be supportive of the bill when it comes before Parliament. It certainly has my support and, I'm sure, the support of dog lovers across the West Midlands."

The bill is scheduled to be introduced by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith on July 7.

It comes after ministers launched a dedicated pet theft task force in May to work with police in a bid to tackle the issue. It has been

Under current laws all dogs must be microchipped, but these can be cut out by unscrupulous thieves.