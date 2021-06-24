Stourbridge man charged after car allegedly driven at group outside pub

The scene of the incident at the Gigmill, in South Road, Stourbridge. Photo: SnapperSK. The scene of the incident at the Gigmill, in South Road, Stourbridge. Photo: SnapperSK.

Jack Richardson, of West Street, was appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

He had previously surrendered to a police station on Wednesday morning, following the incident at the Gigmill pub, in South Road, Stourbridge, on Friday, June 18.

The 24-year-old has been charged with two counts of wounding, two counts of actual bodily harm and possession of an imitation firearm.

He also faces charges of dangerous driving, having no insurance, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.

Four people were hurt during the incident, including a man and woman, both in their 20s, who suffered leg fractures and ligament damage respectively.

Two other women were also treated for less serious injuries. All four have now been discharged from hospital, a police spokesman said.

The incident unfolded shortly after the England v Scotlands Euros match on Friday night.

Detectives from West Midlands Police recovered a silver Volvo car at the scene and quickly identified a suspect.

Several arrest attempts were made by officers in the last few days – but the man later handed himself in for questioning on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime number 20/1029616/21.