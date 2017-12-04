Tributes paid to former Dudley mayor Pat Martin

Patricia ‘Pat’ Martin was a former councillor for Amblecote and also an Honorary Alderman. She stepped down from the council in 2015.

Mrs Martin was elected Mayor of Dudley in 2009/10, having been Deputy Mayor in the previous year.

Her family said that she had passed away peacefully on November 29.

Pat also served on the council cabinet as the lead member for personnel, legal and property as well as holding numerous other key committee memberships during her period of local government service.

She was Mayor of Kempson in Bedfordshire for two consecutive years, and also a qualified teacher, serving as deputy headmistress of the English speaking school in Grand Canaria until her retirement to Stourbridge.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: “Pat was well liked and well-respected across the whole of the council chamber. She was intelligent, vocal and had a great sense of humour. She’d fight for what she believed in, and you knew she was doing it with honesty, integrity and spirit.

“We were so fortunate to have served with Pat, she was a remarkable woman, morally upright, strong and kind. She will be much missed.”