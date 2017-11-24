Stourbridge Rotarians planting the town purple to raise awareness of Polio campaign

Stourbridge Rotarians were out in force on the ring road this week planting 7,500 purple crocus corms as part of the Purple4Polio project.

The purple crocus is a symbol of Rotary’s worldwide campaign to eradicate polio, with its colour representing the purple dye used to mark the finger of a child to indicate they have received their life saving oral polio vaccine.

The Rotary Club of Stourbridge, as part of Rotary International, supports the campaign along with the Bill Gates Foundation and other international agencies.

The club purchased the bulbs from Purple4 Polio and all the funds will go towards the final eradication of this disease.

By planting the corms in a prominent location on the Stourbridge RIng Road the Club are raising awareness of this important campaign whilst improving the environment for all those who drive past, when they flower next spring and for many years to come.

More information about the campaign to eradicate Polio can be found at https://www.rotarygbi.org/what-we-do/purple4polio or for information on the Rotary Club of Stourbridge visit www.stourbridgerotary.org .