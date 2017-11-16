Menu

Stourbridge man, 35, charged after poppy box is stolen from butchers

By Jack Averty | Stourbridge | News | Published:

A man has been charged after a charity collection box containing cash from the sale of remembrance poppies was snatched from a butchers.

A man has been charged after a poppy tin was stolen

Kevin Waldron, 35, of Norfolk Road, Woolaston, has been charged with stealing a poppy charity box from a butchers in Wombourne on November 9.

A red Royal British Legion donations box was stolen from Bromley Butchers on Common Lane last Thursday.

Police released CCTV images showing a man in the Co-op store next door to the butcher’s shop just 15 minutes beforehand, hoping to trace him in relation to the incident.

In the footage a man can be seen trying to lift a similar Poppy Appeal collection box before realising it was secured to the counter.

Just a day after releasing the appeal, Staffordshire Police confirmed it had successfully arrested Kevin Waldron on suspicion of theft.

Jack Averty

By Jack Averty
