Drivers advised to plan ahead of week-long road closure in Sedgley
Drivers have been advised to plan their journeys ahead of a week-long road closure on a busy Dudley road.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Bilston Street in Sedgley is being closed from today until Sunday, November 3 as sewer works take place between High Street and Claremont Road.
Dudley Council has advised motorists to plan ahead and expect delays in the area as the works are ongoing.