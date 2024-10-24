Dudley pub reports brisk trade on the day it reopens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Crown in High Street, Sedgley reopened yesterday as an Indian bar and grill, almost two months after it closed.

General manager Ginni Singh said opening-day trade had been brisk, with the curries proving particularly popular.

The Crown closed at the end of August, following a shake-up at former owner Marston's.

Previous tenants Glenn and Sam Morris, who were just two years into a five-year lease, said they were heartbroken at being given notice to leave.

It was bought by Mr Singh's uncle Gurdeep Singh, 50.

Ginni Singh said the past few weeks had been spent extending the kitchen and refurbishing the building.

He said: "Our first day has gone really well, we have been pretty busy considering it is our first day.

"We have served a lot of curries and a lot of grills."

He said the pub would serve two real ales.