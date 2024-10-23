Dudley pub reopens today under new ownership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Glenn and Sam Morris were given notice to leave The Crown in Sedgley by the end of August after pub group Marston's decided to sell the building.

But it will reopen today as an Indian bar and grill after being taken on by Gurdeep Singh, from Walsall, and his nephew Ginni Singh from Willenhall, who will manage the pub during the first few weeks.

Ginni said the past few weeks had been spent refurbishing the pub in High Street, and extending the kitchen to place a greater emphasis on food.

"There will be a full Indian bar and grill, and there will also be a few English dishes as well, traditional pub classics with a bit of a twist," he said.

The Crown in High Street, Sedgley

Ginni said there had been a lot of interest from locals.

"We've had lots of people asking when it's reopening," he said.

"Hopefully we will give them lots of reasons to come along."

He previously ran The Tamworth Arms in Tamworth which he sold in November.