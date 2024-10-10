'We were the one of the best amateur clubs at the time' - memories of Sedgley Rovers as grand reunion planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sedgley Rovers Football Club was formed in 1953 and closed in 1986.

Now its last manager Mick Jones, aged 77, who has lived in the village for 40 years, is organising a reunion for former players, their families and supporters in the community to gather to catch up on old times.

Sedgley Rovers were always making the news

The Sedgley Rovers

Newspaper cutting about World Cup referee and Rovers president Jack Taylor

The reunion will be on October 16 at Seven Stars Public House in Gospel End Road in Sedgley at 7pm.

Mr Jones, who joined as a player in 1966, says: "We were a very good team. We used to play against Wolves youths pre-season friendlies, that's how good we were.

1960-61 Dudley Guest Hospital Football Competition programme

1981-82 Midland Combination League citation

"I started playing Rovers in 1966 and took over as manager in 1978. We were the one of the best amateur clubs at the time and won plenty of trophies in our league.

"Stan Cullis was good friends with our secretary Harry Love who was a scout for the Wolves and has since passed away. Our president Jack Taylor was a World Cup referee who always attended our presentation nights.

"We had some very good contacts in the footballing world and they were very good to us.

Sedgley Rovers secretary-manager and Wolves scout Harry Love

"We are looking for former players, their families and anyone who was associated with the club to come to the reunion night. Former players are welcome to bring any old photos and team memorabilia such as newspaper cuttings and kit."

Stan Cullis, was a manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers in its 1950s heyday and a stand at Molinueux was named in his honour.

Former England captain Stan Cullis as he appeared for Wolverhampton Wanderers during his playing career before he took over the managership during the club's European glory days in the 1950s.

For more details about the reunion event contact the organisers on 07721-959546.