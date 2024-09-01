Vehicle weight restrictions will be suspended to aid major repairs at A449 crossroads
Weight restrictions along a Sedgley street will be temporarily lifted to enable major roadworks on the A449 to be carried out.
Dudley Council said the suspension is for vehicles travelling on Cotwall End Road from Gospel End Road to Sandyfelds Road, The Straits, High Arcal Road to the Staffordshire boundary from Monday to September 22.
Repairs are being carried out at the A449 Wolverhampton Road and Dudley Road crossroads by Staffordshire County Council.