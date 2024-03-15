Sedgley pub wins 'pub of the year' award for the 10th time
A Sedgley pub has won the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale's annual pub of the year award for the tenth time.
The Beacon Hotel in Bilston Street came out on top in judging by branch members of four finalists.
A presentation date for the branch award has yet to be finalised.
The Beacon Hotel scored highly for the quality of its beer and was also given good marks for its style and cleanliness, welcome and alignment with CAMRA principles.