Appeal for information after woman's car hit in alleged hit-and-run in Sedgley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Deb Hall posted on the Sedgley Watch and Info group on Facebook after the incident, which is alleged to have happened on Brownswall Road in Sedgley on Wednesday morning.

Ms Hall said that her daughter's car had been hit by another car on the road as she was taking her son to school, with her 10-month-old baby on the side of the car which was hit.

She also said that the person responsible had driven off without stopping and asked anyone with video footage they were willing to share to get in touch.

She wrote: "Just happened. My daughter's car has been hit on Brownswall Road whilst taking her son to school.

"Her 10-month-old baby was in the car on the side which was hit. The person has driven off without stopping.

"If you have any video footage we can use, please can you get in touch. Thanks in advance."

To find out more and to get in touch with Deb Hall, go to facebook.com/groups/3701887143223687.