New sponsor for historic football competition which raises thousands for Black Country charity.

The JW Hunt Cup has been played for by amateur and semi professional sides in the West Midlands and Black Country since 1926 – with all the proceeds going to the Sedgley based Beacon Centre for the Blind.

So far that has amounted to more than £360,000 and now Gough Group Holdings Ltd has stepped forward as the principal sponsor of the competition.

Construction company the Gough Group have been installed as the proud new sponsor of the JW Hunt Cup, a non-league football competition which has been supporting the Beacon Centre for the blind since 1926. Pictured (L-R), Alex Hamil, John Gough and Lisa Cowley..

The sponsorship was announced in a ceremony at the Beacon Centre for the Blind headquarters in Sedgley and Alex Hamil MBE, the president of the JW Hunt Cup committee said they were delighted to welcome the new sponsors.

He said: "The company's commitment to community values and local causes resonates with the spirit of our tournament.

"This collaboration with such a well -known local company adds another layer of significance to an already storied competition which is looking forward to celebrating it's centenary in two years time.

Lisa Cowley, the chief executive of the Beacon Centre for the Blind, added: “The JW Hunt Cup has been an unwavering source of support for the Beacon Centre for nearly a century.

"The funds raised through this tournament play a crucial role in empowering those with sight loss, providing essential services, and fostering a community of resilience. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Gough Group Holdings Ltd for their commitment in helping to continue this legacy.”

John Gough, chairman of the Gough Group Holdings Ltd said: “Everyone at Gough feels incredibly privileged to be asked to support such a historic cup. We will do our very best to represent the traditions of the cup and we are looking forward to working together.”

Construction company Gough Group Holdings is the new sponsor of the JW Hunt Cup, a non-league football competition which has been supporting the Beacon Centre for the Blind since 1926. Pictured (L-R) Sylvia Enefer,Lisa Cowley,Alex Hamil, Matt Jenkins, John Gough,Jon Hickman,Richard Skirrow,Kathy Roper and David Kavanagh.

Teams compete from the Birmingham, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire Football Associations.