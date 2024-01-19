Spar coming to garage site formerly known as Kings of Sedgley
A former Rolls-Royce showroom in Sedgley is to be converted into a supermarket.
By John Corser
The new Spar will utilise the old showroom of Kings Motors on the A459 Wolverhampton Road.
The existing BP petrol station on the site and its shops will form part of the development.
A car wash on the rear of the site has been demolished to make way for a new automatic drive-through car wash and a new Greggs is also believed to form part of the project.