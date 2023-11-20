Express & Star
Police appeal over missing Sedgley man, 84

West Midlands Police are appealing for help to find a missing 84-year-old Sedgley man.

Keith, 84, from Sedgley, was reported missing from Wednesbury

Keith went missing at around 4.30pm on Monday after he was thought to have got off a bus in the Wednesbury area.

He is around 5ft 8ins tall and was last seen wearing a grey coat, dark blue jeans, light brown shoes and carrying a black shoulder bag.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "He is thought to have got off a bus in #Wednesbury around 4.30pm but hasn’t returned home.

Police have appealed for help in finding the 84-year-old, with anyone with information asked to get in touch by calling 999, quoting log 3473 of 20/11.

