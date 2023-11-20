Keith went missing at around 4.30pm on Monday after he was thought to have got off a bus in the Wednesbury area.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "He is thought to have got off a bus in #Wednesbury around 4.30pm but hasn’t returned home.

"Keith is 5ft 8ins tall and was last seen wearing a grey coat, dark blue jeans, light brown shoes and carrying a black shoulder bag."

Police have appealed for help in finding the 84-year-old, with anyone with information asked to get in touch by calling 999, quoting log 3473 of 20/11.