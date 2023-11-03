Animal sanctuary in the Black Country delights young half-term visitors

Brockswood Animal Sanctuary in Sedgley has welcomed guests throughout half-term week with a series of activities and opportunities to meet their wide family of animals.

It had been a race against time to fully open up the sanctuary after a tree fell over and needed to be removed, but the staff worked hard to remove the tree and open up all areas for visitors, while also setting up a Halloween trail.

There had been a steady stream of people coming through the gates of the sanctuary on Catholic Lane.

Cameroon Sheep, Merry and Pippin with keeper Claire Thompson and children: Frankie Richards, four, Sienna Breakwell, five, Nellie Richards, four

Sanctuary director Neil Swann: "We've had people coming in throughout the week, obviously judging it by what the weather was like and we were able to do things like a pumpkin trail for Halloween and let people meet the animals and have their photos taken with them.

"We couldn't do as much this year due to the tree problem and couldn't prepare like we normally would, but we were still able to open up and welcome guests to the sanctuary."

Mr Swann said the theme of the week had been about opening up and welcoming people.

On which animals had proved especially popular. he said: "Malcolm the emu has got to be the most popular as everyone loves coming to see him and he has sponsors all over the world.

"Of course, people can't always get that close to Malcolm, so the goats and pigs are just as popular and they all have unique personalities and can be quite naughty at times.

"What makes this place special to me is that the animals are all rescued and have all come here as they have needed a new home for one reason or another, sort of like rescue dogs and cats.

"The animals are here because they have nowhere else to go and they'll be here for the rest of their natural life, so we are here for them and we appreciate all the support we get from regular visitors and local supporters."

To find out more about the sanctuary, go to brockswood.org.uk.