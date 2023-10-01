Sedgley bar makes application for new licence

Marley's Bar has made an application for a new licence. Photo: Google Street Map

Marley's Bar in Sedgley has put in an application to Dudley Council under the Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for a Premises Licence under Section 17 of the Act.

The bar of Sedgley High Street has made the application to allow for relevant licensable activities or relevant qualifying club activities which would be carried out on or outside the premises.

If successful, the bar would be able to put on live music, recorded music, performances of dance and other similar activities, hold indoor sporting events and ensure a supply of alcohol on and off the premises.

It would also be able to run from 8am to 2am Monday to Sunday and until 3am on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.