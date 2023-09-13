Care home enjoys show day with man's best friend

Two of the winners from the competition with their prizes and proud owners

Residents from Sedgley Court care home in Dudley welcomed local canines to the show, held in honour of National Dog Day on August 26.

Dog owners from the community brought their pups to compete in five categories, which were best dressed, cutest, happiest soul, best behaved and judges favourite.

A panel of judges, made up of residents from Sedgley Court, scored each contestant as they showcased their best talents and tricks.

One of the judges was 88-year-old resident and dog lover Eileen Porter, who said: "It was so wonderful to see all the dogs together; they all behaved very well.

"My personal favourite was Fudge, the big fluffy one."

The winners of each category were awarded a certificate, rosette and a puppy-friendly goody bag to take home.

Amy-Leigh Arnold, home manager at Sedgley Court, said: "Our Dog Show was a huge success.

"The residents really enjoyed being judges for the day and meeting all the tail-wagging contestants.

"We’re always looking for ways to bring our community together for a bit of fun.

"We’d like to thank everyone who came to take part and we can’t wait to do it all again next year."

Residents from Sedgley Court are also inviting people in the area to their weekly ‘Cinema Saturdays’, which is held every Saturday from 11.30am and all are welcome to take in a movie in the home’s cinema room and enjoy lots of refreshments.