First episode of programme focussing on Sedgley pupils is well received

Sukhjot Dhami, the principal of Beacon Hill Academy said he has been 'inundated' with messages of support and praise after the first part of the documentary Helping Our Teens, which focussed on pupils Jayliyah Stephens and Taylor Thomas.

Viewers saw Jayliyah come close to being excluded from the school before she worked with the Department for Education's 'behaviour guru' Marie Gentles and mathematics teacher Jenny Robinson and made great progress in that subject and her general behaviour.

Taylor, who was suffering from overwhelming low moods, received mentoring from teacher Karl Quiney and pastoral leader Mandy Murphy, coming to terms with some of her emotions.

Next Thursday's episode will re-visit the two whilst also highlighting 12-year-old Scott Buckley who spent much of his first year at the school out of the classroom as well as Oliver Kelly who has autism and has already been excluded from the school three times.

Mr Dhami said: "The documentary is very much warts and all and I think that is what people liked from it, it shows the good and the bad, the highs and the lows of Jayliyah and Taylor, who benefited greatly from the care and attention given to them by Marie and the staff here.

"My phone hasn't stopped ringing since the programme aired or people watched it on I-player and it has pretty much aired to wide acclaim with plenty of positive feedback. It shows the type of problems individual pupils face and these four are by no means unique, and what can be done to help them with a caring and inclusive outlook at school.

"We had a watch party at my home for staff members and friends and the overwhelming response from parents and pupils has been wonderful."

Taylor, who went on get eight GCSEs, featured on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning and Jayliyah and Scott have also done radio and television appearances to promote the programme. The episode will be repeated on Sunday at 7pm.