CCTV appeal after Sedgley resident confronts home intruder who fled from scene

Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him in connection to an incident in Sedgley

The resident confronted a man who had got inside his property in Arcal Street at around 2pm on Monday, August 7 and the man fled the scene.

If you know who the person in the image is, contact investigators via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or call 101, quoting 20/632315/23.