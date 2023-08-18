Fire at former shop in Dudley believed to be deliberate

Fire crews were present at the site of Gould's after reports of a fire

A fire crew from Bilston and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle from Dudley were called to reports of a fire at the derelict premises of Gould's in Sedgley on Thursday evening.

The fire, which was reported around 8.35pm, involved a small amount of rubbish which measured around 5 metres by 10 metres and which was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel, with crews leaving the scene around 9.30pm.

The blaze at the site of Gould's, which closed down in 2018 after 50 years of service, is being treated by West Midlands Fire Service as being started deliberately.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 8.35pm on Thursday, August 17, we responded to a fire at derelict premises on Bilston Street, in the Sedgley area of Dudley.

"A fire engine from Bilston and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle from Dudley attended, the first arriving within four minutes of being dispatched.

"This was a fire involving a small amount of rubbish, measuring 5m x 10m. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire with a hose reel.

"It is believed this fire was started deliberately.