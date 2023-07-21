Man assaulted in Sedgley attack as keys taken and car damaged

Lorry crash driver spared prison after causing the death of 'amazing' pensioner
A man had his keys taken and car damaged in an assault near to Asda in Sedgley.
Police were called after a man was assaulted and his car was damaged in High Holborn, Sedgley, at around 10.45pm on Wednesday.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "His car keys were also taken.
"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/624894/23."