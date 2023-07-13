Sedgley chip shop hit by fire on course for opening next week

Customers stll queued to get their supper as smoke filled the shop

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service rushed to Sedgley High Street to deal with the blaze at Tasty Plaice chip shop around 9pm on Tuesday.

Staff have been clearing up and repairing damage at the shop and say it is on course to re-open next week.

Ten employees and two customers were at the shop when the fire started, with a 17-year-old taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

A manager at Tasty Plaice said: "We have been working hard to clean up and get things ready for opening next week. The damage could have been a lot worse but for the swift action of the firefighters who we would like to thank."

The blaze caused some smoke damage to the two flats above the shop but one of the occupants, Kuljeet Caur said she had not been affected.

She said: "I was made aware of what was happening pretty quickly so vacated the flat – there was a few issues with smoke damage but it hasn't meant I have had to move out or anything like that.