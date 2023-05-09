Busy main road blocked after car catches fire near Sedgley Asda

Pictures show plumes of smoke rising from the car which had come to a halt on the A459 opposite Asda, as firefighters attend to the vehicle.
The road is now blocked and traffic is being diverted, including the number 1 bus service.
A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Dudley Road, Sedgley, Service 1 is currently diverting in both directions via Eve Lane, Parkes Hall Road, Tipton Road and Tipton Street.
"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."
