Busy main road blocked after car catches fire near Sedgley Asda

Plumes of smoke rising from the car on the A459 opposite Asda in Sedgley. Photo: Chris Perry.

Pictures show plumes of smoke rising from the car which had come to a halt on the A459 opposite Asda, as firefighters attend to the vehicle.

The road is now blocked and traffic is being diverted, including the number 1 bus service.

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Dudley Road, Sedgley, Service 1 is currently diverting in both directions via Eve Lane, Parkes Hall Road, Tipton Road and Tipton Street.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."