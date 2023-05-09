Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Busy main road blocked after car catches fire near Sedgley Asda

By Eleanor LawsonSedgleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A car which caught fire in Sedgley this evening has blocked a busy road in all directions and led to traffic diversions in the area.

Plumes of smoke rising from the car on the A459 opposite Asda in Sedgley. Photo: Chris Perry.
Plumes of smoke rising from the car on the A459 opposite Asda in Sedgley. Photo: Chris Perry.

Pictures show plumes of smoke rising from the car which had come to a halt on the A459 opposite Asda, as firefighters attend to the vehicle.

The road is now blocked and traffic is being diverted, including the number 1 bus service.

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Dudley Road, Sedgley, Service 1 is currently diverting in both directions via Eve Lane, Parkes Hall Road, Tipton Road and Tipton Street.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News