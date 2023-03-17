Large Black Country nature reserve sealed off with 42 trees hit by disease

Alder Coppice woods have been closed so that diseased trees can be removed or cut back

Alder Coppice Nature Reserve in Dudley has been closed to allow for the removal of 32 ash trees which have been hit by ash dieback disease.

A further 10 trees are being cut back by contractors employed by Dudley Council at the 25-acre site, in the hope that they can recover over time.

Alder Coppice, off Northway, Sedgley, is one of 142 ancient woodlands in the West Midlands, and one of just 10 covering more than 20 acres.

Ash dieback is a fungus that spreads quickly through the air, with the wind carrying spores of bacteria. The spores settle on the tops of the ash trees and corrode the trees from the top down, also weakening their structure.

The work was originally due to have been completed by the end of the month, but has been delayed by the recent weather conditions.

While this is taking place, the council will also take the opportunity to carry out other woodland work, including management of 20 willow trees and the coppicing of hazel, a traditional technique used to improve growth.

It is hoped sections of the coppice can be reopened as work progresses.

A programme to plant more than 100 native trees is planned for later this year to help replenish areas where the trees have been removed.

The council has been working closely with the Friends of Alder Coppice.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, said the coppice would remain closed while work to remove the trees continued.

"Unfortunately, the recent inclement weather has slowed progress as the ground is now waterlogged but we do hope to reopen sections of the coppice as soon as possible.”

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said ash dieback was a national issue affecting trees all over the country.

"We understand the public may think this is a drastic move and while we would never choose to lose any trees, the felling of the diseased trees is essential," he said.

"We simply have no choice but to do this work to protect and preserve the green space and maintain public safety.

"We will replant native trees at the coppice at a ratio of three-to-one to help replenish the tree population.”

Chairman of the Friends of Alder Coppice, Simon Biggs, said the group had been working with the council on what was a very sensitive piece of work.

He said the work was essential to protect the reserve for future generations.

"This is a horrible disease and inevitably there will be some trees which will have to be removed," he said.

"But we, and the council, have the best interests of this beautiful woodland at heart.