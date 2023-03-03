Aldi set to get go-ahead in Sedgley despite congestion fears

The proposed new Aldi store in Sedgley

Dudley Council planning officer Richard Stevenson said plans for a new 20,000 sq ft Aldi would increase congestion in the village, but said they should go ahead nevertheless.

Plans for the new store in Bilston Street will go before members of the planning committee on Wednesday next week.

The new store will occupy a public car park and the site of the former Gould's electrical store. The car park of the neighbouring Red Lion pub will also be reconfigured.

Mr Stevenson said the scheme had attracted 53 letters of support, who said it would benefit the village, create jobs, and reduce the need for people to travel further afield.

But it also attracted one objection on the grounds that the site, next to Queen Victoria and Dormston schools, would increase traffic congestion and pollution in the area.

Mr Stevenson said the development would increase traffic congestion, and require diversions to the existing road layout.

But he said extra congestion might actually improve road safety.

"It is not considered the proposal will necessarily result in an increase in accidents in the network," he said.

"If anything, lower traffic speeds as a result of increased congestion may result in a lower accident rate."

Mr Stevenson said the new store would act as an anchor in the village.

He said the applicant believed that customers of the new shop would also visit other locations in the village, such as the post office, dry cleaners or chemist's shop.

"On balance, the development is considered to be acceptable given the regeneration benefits to the centre," he said.

The supermarket will be located opposite a row of Georgian shops, some of which are Grade II listed.