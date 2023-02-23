The collision occurred outside Asda in Sedgley

The woman had been shopping at Asda in Sedgley on Thursday afternoon and was taking her shopping out to her car, a Ford Ka, but returned into the shop when she realised she had left something behind.

However, she was stunned when staff called her on the tannoy and took her out to the dramatic scene of the crash, with a Citroen Picasso precariously balanced on the top of her car. Pictures of the crash also show a shopping trolley crushed between the two vehicles.

Photo: Martin Jones

The driver's daughter told the Express & Star: "She was really shook up, but said the staff at Asda and the firemen were fantastic with her. She was still in Asda when it happened and was about to leave, but had forgot something so went to get it, thank God, otherwise she would have been loading the car."

Four people were looked over by ambulance staff after the crash but no one required hospital treatment.

Martin Jones, who was going shopping shortly after the crash, said: "I arrived about 3.20pm to see multiple emergency vehicles in the car park and then when entering the store saw this. When inside I asked a manager who told me it was accidental and there were thankfully no casualties."

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at Asda supermarket on High Holborn in Sedgley at 2.23pm. Two ambulances were sent where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"Four patients, two men and two women, were assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and were discharged at the scene."