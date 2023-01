The White Lion Inn

The White Lion Inn, in Bilston Street in Sedgley, has been listed for £595,000 on Rightmove by Sidney Phillips Limited, The Midlands.

A description reads: "Popular public house in mature residential area. Good trading location on main road just off high street. Property appointed to good standard."

It has been let for a term of 15 years starting in 2016 – generating a rental income of £41,000 per annum.