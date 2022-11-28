Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sedgley pub refuses to show England World Cup games after 'unruly behaviour' by fans

By David StubbingsSedgleyPublished: Comments

England supporters are unable to follow their team's progress at this year's World Cup at a Black Country pub after it refused to show any Three Lions matches.

The sign at The Clifton, confirming England and Wales World Cup matches won't be shown at The Sedgley pic. Photo: Matt Dudley
The sign at The Clifton, confirming England and Wales World Cup matches won't be shown at The Sedgley pic. Photo: Matt Dudley

The Clifton, a Wetherspoon-run pub in Bull Ring, Sedgley, has told football fans it won't be showing and England or Wales matches during the tournament, although all other matches will be played at the venue.

The decision has been made after fans causing trouble during last year's men's European Championships, in which England made it through to the final. This included the pub being shut early on more than one occasion.

Bosses are hoping that by not showing matches involving England or Wales, there won't be a repeat of the 'unruly behaviour' seen in 2021.

The sign at The Clifton, confirming England and Wales World Cup matches won't be shown at The Sedgley pic. Photo: Matt Dudley

A sign on the bar in the pub read: "Due to previous circumstances in recent years where the World Cup/Euros have been shown at this pub, unfortunately we will not be showing any England games or Wales games during this event. All other World Cup games will be televised here at The Clifton. Thank you for your understanding."

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the decision to not show England and Wales matches was the right one.

The Clifton in Sedgley. Photo: Google

“Unfortunately there have been problems in the town centre in the past when England have been playing," he said.

“During the Euros the manager had to close the pub early on more than one occasion as a result of unruly behaviour in the town.

“Customers at the pub understand our decision not to show the England or Wales games. We do not wish to upset those people who wish to watch England or Wales games in our pub, but we believe our decision is the right one.”

Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Business
Entertainment
World Cup 2022
Sport
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News