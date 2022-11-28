Sedgley pub refuses to show England World Cup games after 'unruly behaviour' by fans

The sign at The Clifton, confirming England and Wales World Cup matches won't be shown at The Sedgley pic. Photo: Matt Dudley

The Clifton, a Wetherspoon-run pub in Bull Ring, Sedgley, has told football fans it won't be showing and England or Wales matches during the tournament, although all other matches will be played at the venue.

The decision has been made after fans causing trouble during last year's men's European Championships, in which England made it through to the final. This included the pub being shut early on more than one occasion.

Bosses are hoping that by not showing matches involving England or Wales, there won't be a repeat of the 'unruly behaviour' seen in 2021.

A sign on the bar in the pub read: "Due to previous circumstances in recent years where the World Cup/Euros have been shown at this pub, unfortunately we will not be showing any England games or Wales games during this event. All other World Cup games will be televised here at The Clifton. Thank you for your understanding."

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the decision to not show England and Wales matches was the right one.

“Unfortunately there have been problems in the town centre in the past when England have been playing," he said.

“During the Euros the manager had to close the pub early on more than one occasion as a result of unruly behaviour in the town.