Band of school friends with World Cup fever to run laps for sports equipment

Pictured from left: Alfie Silvester, Oscar Williams, George Downes and Jacob King

The four friends, from Cotwall Primary School on Cotwall End, Dudley, will run the relay on December 2, to raise money for more school sports equipment.

Alfi Silvester, aged eight, formulated the idea with his cousin George Downes, nine. They are both from Sedgley.

They then went on to recruit school friends Jacob King, nine, and Oscar Williams, eight, also from Sedgley.

Alfi's parents Sarah and Matthew Silvester said they were 'extremely proud' of the group.

Ms Silvester said: "They just wanted to raise some money for some school footballs so everyone can play.

"They all went out knocking doors in the pouring rain. People have been really supportive of them all. Everyone is extremely proud of them."

With the help of their parents the boys started a crowdfunding page, where they have nearly doubled their target of £250 – so far raising over £455.

Ms Silvester said: "The boys are doing really well, they are definitely over target. They have around £450 raised so far in online donations, any money over the target will be used by the school for the children and also given to charity.

"The headteacher and school has supported them in everything they need. The boys went and asked the headteacher if they can do this fundraiser and she said she would love that to happen and she's given them full support."

The boys are already thinking ahead to the future by brainstorming more ideas for future fundraising events.

Ms Silvester continued: "All of the parents, my sister and ourselves are really proud of them, we are proud of them for doing something completely for others, we are just so proud."