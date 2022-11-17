Notification Settings

Sedgley pub celebrates after being handed top hygiene rating following inspection

By Thomas ParkesSedgleyPublished: Last Updated:

Staff at a pub in the Black Country have celebrated after being handed the top rating for its levels of hygiene by council chiefs.

Manager Ryan Underhill and staff member Isabel Jones from The Clifton pub, Sedgley, celebrate receiving five stars for it's hygiene level
The Clifton, on Bull Ring in Sedgley, was awarded the five-stay rating through Dudley Council’s “Scores on the Doors” scheme after an inspection.

The programme aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

Ryan Underhill, manager at the pub, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too. Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

