Sedgley pub celebrates after being handed top hygiene rating following inspection

Manager Ryan Underhill and staff member Isabel Jones from The Clifton pub, Sedgley, celebrate receiving five stars for it's hygiene level

The Clifton, on Bull Ring in Sedgley, was awarded the five-stay rating through Dudley Council’s “Scores on the Doors” scheme after an inspection.

The programme aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

Ryan Underhill, manager at the pub, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too. Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.