Car driver seriously hurt in crash with ambulance near Wolverhampton

The scene

Nuccia Bird was at the wheel of a grey Kia when the incident happened at Pattingham Road junction with Wrottesley Park Road and Jenny Walkers Lane, in Perton, on Tuesday afternoon.

Her son Leo Mazzone said Mrs Bird, of Sedgley, had suffered "serious injuries" in the crash which happened when she was on her way to visit her daughter in Pattingham shortly before 12.20pm.

The 62-year-old was taken to Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital where she is being treated after emergency crews used specialist cutting gear to assist in getting her out of the vehicle.

The ambulance

Mr Mazzone, 37, said: "Mom sustained a ruptured kidney and had internal bleeding. It was quite a serious injury.

"They have managed to stabilise the the rupture, the bleeding has stopped and she doesn't need surgery at the moment.

"She is in a stable condition.

"Two of her daughters live in Pattingham and she was on her way to the village to see one of them when it happened.

"The paramedics involved were also quite shaken up."

He explained that the paramedics had spoken to one of his sisters, who lives near the scene of the accident, about what exactly happened and that the family were in contact with West Midlands Ambulance University NHS Foundation Trust.

The scene

The two ambulance crew members and the patient they were looking after were unhurt. Both vehicles were left badly damaged.

In a statement the ambulance service said: "The ambulance had its blue lights and sirens activated and was transporting a patient to hospital at the time of the collision, which happened on Pattingham Road at 12.19pm.