Project showing nostalgic films to help those with dementia

Mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway joins people at All Saint's Church Hall, Sedgley, for the Reeling in the Years project

Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, visited All Saints' Church in Sedgley to see its new ‘Reeling in the Years’ project in action on Friday.

The project helps to fight dementia by inviting people to watch movies from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, which will invoke nostalgic feelings.

Screenings will initially be held monthly and there is no charge to attend.

Films planned over the next few months include those starring Norman Wisdom, Singin' in the Rain and The Wizard of Oz.

There will also be tea and cake available and those attending will be encouraged to chat to each other.

It is hoped that the project will move to be weekly if successful.

John Anderson, treasurer of the church, said: "It's an opportunity to come and see a film, have a cup of tea and it's all for free.

"I saw a similar project running in London in a newspaper. That had been a success and I looked at it and thought it was something we could do.

"This was the first time we had gone live. We showed a Norman Wisdom film and then asked people who were there to write down what they wanted to see in the future.

"Our next screening will be on December 15 at 2pm. We will try and pick something Christmas related to show people."

Reeling in the Years has been sponsored by the discovery of dormant funds in the Sedgley Combined Charities – a charity set up in 1938 bringing together a number of charities, some established in the 18th century – initially to provide poor law relief.

The trustees considered that ‘Reeling in the Years’ was an appropriate use of funds.

The scheme has also been funded with money from Dudley Council’s community forums, which contributed £5,000 towards audio visual equipment and Asda, which gave £15,000 towards the refurbishment of the hall.