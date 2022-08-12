Dudley Council reopen All Saints Church graveyard after backlash from volunteers

Councillor Shaz Saleem (left) with volunteers from friends group

Volunteers who maintain the graveyard were furious they had been locked out as were those with loved ones buried.

After a barrage of complaints Dudley Council officials and councillors met volunteers at the graveyard this morning and reversed the decision.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "Recently we had to make an urgent decision to close the graveyard on the grounds of safety, however we are pleased to say that we have been able to reopen the graveyard to the public today.

"Councillors and officers met with the friends group this morning and had a really productive meeting where we identified the focus of their work and how we can support them."

He added: "We were tremendously impressed with the work the group have already undertaken and we will be working closely with them to ensure that they can continue their good work, allowing continued safe access for both the friends group and visitors to the graveyard."

Last Friday volunteers were greeted by a notice pinned the gates informing visitors the graveyard had been closed down because it had been deemed dangerous.

John Slater, from the Friends group, is delighted all the dedicated volunteers can carry on with cleanring graves and clearing undergrowth.

He said: "The graveyard is open again and the volunteers and council are singing from the same hymn sheet.

"I would like us all to forget about the last week and concentrate on the positive aspects of the group and its work."

He added: "Many thanks to everyone for all the good wishes and support, including Shaun Keasey again."

Volunteer Paul Rhodes said: "Well done to all who came along and showed their support.

"Now we get back to normal and carry on with the groups excellent work to carry on and clear and maintain All Saints Graveyard.