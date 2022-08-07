Notification Settings

Family of young dad killed in attack outside pub complete memorial walk

By Thomas ParkesSedgleyPublished:

A memorial walk has been held in tribute to a young father who was killed while acting as peacemaker outside a pub.

DUDLEY PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 6/08/22 Setting off on a charity walk, part of a memorial charity event in memory of Reece Cox, (left-right) team leader Sarah Foster, Mel Eves, Reece's partner Rebecca Ball, Reece's father Darren Cox, and staff member Vicky Shuker, at The Clifton, Sedgley..
The walk from The Clifton pub in Sedgley to Wolves' ground on Saturday was to remember Reece Cox, who died after he was set upon by six young men outside the pub in 2020.

The 24-year-old was out with friends on August 15 2020 when when one of them accidentally bumped into a teen called Joe Williams.

The group Williams was with then attacked one of Mr Cox's friends, dragging him into the road and back towards The Clifton. When Mr Cox stepped in to try and play peacemaker the group then turned on him, surrounding him before throwing punches and kicks at the young father as he tried in vain to defend himself.

Reece Cox

The walk on Saturday included Wolves legend Mel Eves, Mr Cox's father Darren and and his partner Rebecca Ball, and Vicky Shuker from the pub, along with Sarah Foster.

Money was raised for Victim Support UK and to fund a family day out for Mr Cox's young son.

A plaque unveiled during a memorial charity event in memory of Reece Cox at The Clifton, Sedgley

Mr Cox’s six killers were jailed in May last year at Wolverhampton Crown Court, with five convicted of murder and the other manslaughter.

The court heard how the killers had been "spoiling for a fight” on the night they attacked and killed Mr Cox.

